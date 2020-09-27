To the editor:
The recent letter writer who attacked Sen. Kamala Harris shows just how critically "out of touch" some Republicans are.
The only items on the national agenda less sustainable than the 2017 tax cuts are the continued use of fossil fuels and for-profit health insurance.
The Green New Deal isn't job-killing unless you are a coal miner.
In a time of pandemic, this writer's party is suing to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, leaving not hundreds of thousands but millions of Americans without viable health care coverage. Thus their mad rush to appoint a new U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Unaffordable medical bills have long been a leading cause of personal bankruptcies in this country, unlike the rest of the industrialized world.
This writer is not only out of touch, he's on the wrong side of history.
Thomas Walters
Londonderry