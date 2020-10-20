To the editor:
It was chilling to read this newspaper's endorsement of the ongoing assault on the constitutional liberties of the citizens of Massachusetts ("Not following the rules will cost you") in Sunday's edition.
Your editorial position in support of criminalizing the right of the people peaceably to assemble as guaranteed in the First Amendment of the Constitution is astounding. The fact that the state can impose a cap of eight people per 1,000 square feet of accessible floor space but never more than 25 in people's private homes cannot be justified under any circumstances, certainly not under the dubious guise of public safety.
In such situations, responsible adults equipped with available facts (spurious as they often are) must have the choice of deciding for themselves how they wish to, or not, associate with others.
Equally outrageous is your implied support of fining parents for violating directives related to the daily documenting of their school children.
What a great civics lesson this conveys to grade-schoolers who must produce their "papers" to the authorities every morning or watch their parents threatened with financial burden.
Unsaid is what the state has in mind for those who refuse to comply with all these unlawful dictates -- forfeiture of property, termination of parental rights, incarceration? All possibilities seem to be on the table given the authoritarian impulses of government in their rush to protect us from ourselves.
I hope this newspaper will grasp the implications of its support for erosion of our First Amendment rights on the night that Big Brother comes knocking on the door of its editorial boardroom.
Rest in peace, George Orwell.
Anthony Taylor
Methuen