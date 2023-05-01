To the editor:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an over-the-counter version of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray is good news for people with substance use disorder and for those of us in the addiction treatment field dedicated to helping them. Previously available in the U.S. only by prescription, naloxone saves lives by reversing opioid overdoses. As a leader of a health care network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest with headquarters here, I applaud the news that the drug will be made more widely available.
Fortunately, naloxone is effective in overdoses involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid Massachusetts officials link to a significant increase in opioid overdose. According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Health, in the first six months of 2022 there were 1,043 opioid-related overdose deaths where a toxicology screen was also available. Among these deaths, fentanyl was present in 94%. Compared to the first six months of 2021, there was a 1.1% increase in the presence of fentanyl.
It goes without saying that naloxone doesn’t work unless it’s on hand and appropriately administered during an overdose. Although OTC naloxone is already available without a doctor’s prescription through pharmacies, encouraging utilization though that channel has been difficult.
Now that naloxone can be obtained over the counter, I encourage all Massachusetts residents to have it on hand and learn how to use it. Think of it as learning CPR and other lifesaving techniques so you’re prepared in the case of a medical emergency. Contact the local health department for information about training on usage. Take advantage of free programming and 24/7 support at evidence-based addiction treatment facilities right here in our neighborhoods. And if you or someone you love has a substance use or alcohol use disorder, reach out for help today.
While the dangers of illicit drug use are all around us and continue to evolve, one thing is certain: We all must remain ever vigilant in the battle against addiction. Understanding how to confront the latest threat is only the first step.
The stakes have never been higher for Massachusetts.
Jameson Pinette,
Regional Vice President and CEO,
Recovery Centers of America at Danvers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.