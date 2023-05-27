To the editor:
In Massachusetts, we throw away 5.2 million tons of trash annually. Where does it all go? We have five municipal waste combustors with an annual capacity of 3.2 million tons. With the anticipated closure of most of our landfills by 2030, it is likely our annual landfill capacity will dwindle to only 60,000 tons! This means that more and more of our trash is getting exported farther and farther away where land is more plentiful — but this practice is expensive and has a large carbon footprint. Simply put, we could see our trash exports increase to nearly 2 million tons a year unless we build more in-state capacity or reduce our waste significantly.
A proven solution
Product stewardship is a policy tool where manufacturers take more responsibility for their products. There are over 300 product stewardship laws in the U.S. covering products including mattresses, electronics and batteries; however, Massachusetts is lagging far behind. Many of our neighboring states are way ahead of us. For example, Maine has nine product stewardship laws including their most recent one covering packaging.
That’s where paint comes in
Paint stewardship laws have been implemented in 10 states plus the District of Columbia and have successfully diverted 65 million gallons of latex and oil-based paint. Five of these states, if we include Maine, abut Massachusetts. Through this program, most collected latex paint is recycled and oil-based paint is beneficially reused as a fuel. In the current 2023-2024 Massachusetts legislative session, three paint stewardship bills have been filed (all nearly identical).
Why focus on paint
Although paint is a small portion of the overall waste stream, Massachusetts needs a product stewardship win! One that will be successful and demonstrate to our legislators that product stewardship legislation is foundational to moving us away from our linear economy model of take, make, consume and dispose towards a circular economy where things are made, consumed and managed in a way that minimizes our use of natural resources, cuts waste and reduces carbon emissions. The paint stewardship bills have broad support including paint manufacturers, municipalities, the MA Municipal Association, and many small paint retailers, including The Home Décor Group with 19 stores from Gloucester to Worcester.
How does paint stewardship work?
Each of these bills, if passed, would require paint manufacturers to establish a convenient paint collection network that all residents and businesses can use. The program is funded by a nominal visible fee (typically $0.75 to $1 for 1- to 2-gallon containers) at the point of sale. Paint manufacturers, represented by a non-profit called PaintCare, are also responsible for public education and paying for transportation from the paint collection sites to recycling outlets or appropriate disposal sites. Becoming a collection site is completely voluntary. For those communities that hold HHW collection events, they will be able to accept both latex and oil-based paint at no cost.
What you can do
These three paint bills will soon be heard by the Joint Committee on the Environment and Natural Resources (ENR). Will you reach out to both Sen. Joan Lovely and your elected representative (find contact info at https://malegislature.gov/Search/FindMyLegislator) asking them to support their respective bills?
- H823 Representative Patricia Haddad
- S551 Senator Patrick O’Connor
- S542 Senator Susan Moran
For a simple one-pager on this legislation, go to https://massrecycle.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Paint-EPR-4.20.23.pdf.
Thank you in advance for your efforts to address the waste disposal capacity crisis in Massachusetts and to reduce the climate impact of our waste.
Sharon Byrne Kishida
MassDEP (retired), Rockport
Eric Magers, Seaside Sustainability
Executive Director, Gloucester
