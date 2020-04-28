To the editor:
There is much uncertainty as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is one “common thread” reported worldwide: Domestic violence against women is increasing as a result of being isolated in their homes with an abuser.
In Massachusetts, 1 in 3 women report physical violence by an intimate partner, and the rate of domestic violence against refugee and immigrant women is 30% to 50%.
As a non-profit focused on helping disadvantaged women in Lawrence, Uncommon Threads see a significant percentage of clients who are domestic violence survivors, and we worry about their safety and well-being.
We have always relied on face-to-face interactions to deliver our services, which are designed to create community and lessen the feeling of isolation. As a result of social distancing, we have adapted our programs so we can continue to help these women stay supported and informed.
However, like many non-profits not directly related to fighting the pandemic, we face an enormous impact on fundraising. Our social enterprise, Uncommon Closet, is closed, and major fundraising events have been postponed.
At the same time, the constraints caused by this pandemic will likely result in a substantial increase in the number of women who need services. The only way we can help them is to remain operational.
I hope people will consider donating to non-profits that support women so programs like Uncommon Threads can continue to provide services during this crisis and beyond.
The most vulnerable need our help more than ever.
Susan Kanoff
Executive Director
Uncommon Threads
Lawrence