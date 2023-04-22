To the editor:
Oxford Languages defines pandemic as “a widespread occurrence of an infectious disease over a whole country or the world at a particular time.” And while scientifically speaking, COVID-19 was indeed a pandemic fitting that description, we now know that the most harmful and most widespread medical, political, and cultural damages to America and the world incidental to COVID came from a government-demic.
This is a relatively new malaise wherein central governments use emergencies to shed the restraints placed upon them by their own citizens, leading to massive abuses of liberties, large-scale blunders in central planning, and socially catastrophic marginalization of vulnerable populations, such as schoolchildren, the urban poor, and political conservatives.
The social, political, and cultural divisions caused by these broad abuses of power by the administrative state will exacerbate our other national and global problems for at least a generation.
Nick McNulty
Windham
