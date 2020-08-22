To the editor:
It was very disappointing to pick up this morning’s Eagle-Tribune and see some of what it chose to feature. I might mention that I’m a political independent.
Forget that the Democratic National Convention is going on, which was not even mentioned, with ideas and discourse flying out of the television. There’s a pandemic out of control, record unemployment, education, the environment, sustainable energy, health care and income inequality, to name a few, which by the way are neither “socialist” or “Marxist.”
What do I see on the front page of The Eagle-Tribune? New Hampshire Republicans wrangling about an income tax.
It’s not even an income tax, it’s a voluntary payroll tax specifically to fund paid leave. These folks haven’t moved on from the 1970s and Meldrim Thomson’s “ax the tax.” It’s not a new idea or even a current one, or a solution to a problem.
Then I then turn to Page 4 to find a person from Salisbury putting signs at his place of business. He is free to do that, but this man has removed all semblance of decency and civil discourse. He is apparently only capable of deeply inappropriate and offensive rhymes.
If, as he says, it was intended as satire, he doesn’t know what satire is.
More disturbing if that this is President Donald Trump’s base. People such as him are sinking deeper and deeper into a swamp that Trump said he would drain.
So much for debating the issues.
Thomas Walters
Londonderry