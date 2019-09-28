To the editor:
I believe that health care should be a right, not a privilege. And I am grateful to have a congressman who believes the same.
Rep. Chris Pappas has always made health care a priority. As a co-owner of his family restaurant, he provided healthcare to all of his employees long before the Affordable Care Act required it.
Now, as a member of Congress, Chris is still fighting for quality and accessible health care for all Americans. He’s co-sponsored and helped to pass several bills to help lower premiums and bring down the cost of prescription drugs. He was also co-sponsor of a resolution that condemned the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
Chris knows that prescription drug costs are skyrocketing and that health care is out of reach for too many Americans. He takes the time to listen to the people facing these burdens by holding town halls and roundtable discussions throughout the district, so that the people most impacted by bad health care policy can have a chance for their voices to be heard.
In short, he really cares, and he’ll continue to fight until every American has access to affordable and quality health care.
Lewis Hadley
Plaistow