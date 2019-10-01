To the editor:
Granite Staters are lucky to have Rep. Chris Pappas in Congress for many reasons, but one of the most important is his work on the issue of toxic PFAS chemicals.
We know that PFAS chemicals are dangerous because we see their impact in our own communities. Children are faced with developmental delays, and rates of cancer are high in the areas where our drinking water is contaminated by PFAS chemicals.
Pappas understands the threat that toxic PFAS chemicals pose. That’s why he’s taken serious action to address the problem.
He introduced or co-led three amendments related to PFAS chemicals in the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act. The amendments would help those impacted by PFAS chemicals access information, ban the Department of Defense’s use of PFAS by 2025, and add PFAS to the Clean Water Act’s list of toxic pollutants.
And at a public hearing just this week, Chris spoke up on behalf of Granite Staters and called on the Environmental Protection Agency to address the crisis.
Pappas doesn’t stop showing he cares about this issue when he comes home from Washington. In fact, he’s made visiting centers impacted by PFAS a priority: stopping by the contamination sites at Pease and a water treatment plant in New Hampshire.
PFAS chemicals are a serious danger and we deserve leaders who treat them as such. Chris Pappas is a leader who does take the threat of PFAS chemicals seriously. We’re lucky to have him in Washington advocating for us all.
Kay Galloway
Atkinson