To the editor:
Your call for a stoned driving bill needs to recognize that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that laws with per se blood limits for THC have no scientific basis.
What is needed is a paradigm shift in our thinking about impaired driving. We need an objective measure of impairment to add to the subjective judgments of law enforcement.
Right now the DRUID app is the best in the world. Research using DRUID at Johns Hopkins shows show it is able to discriminate impairment from different levels of THC consumed — 0mg, 5mg and 20mg.
Chemical proxies for impairment do not measure impairment and ignore the tolerance to the psychoactive effects of cannabis that frequent users can develop.
(After obtaining my PhD at Harvard, I have been a professor of psychology at UMass/Boston for the past 40 years, specializing in research methods, measurement and statistics.)
Michael Milburn
Newton, Mass.