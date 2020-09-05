To the editor:
Dick Hodges letter about the Democratic Party is right on. He spells out exactly what has happened. Our political systems have created hatred in this country at the top levels of government.
I am shocked that our country hasn't collapsed yet with the amount of negativism that we have. And, on top of that, we are spending money and increasing the debt at an alarming rate. They can't print money fast enough in Washington.
On top of that, the Democrats want to socialize this country, and it has proven around the world it just doesn't work.
The founding fathers of this country would be appalled at what is going on.
Mike Carchia
Windham