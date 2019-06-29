To the editor:
Wendy Wakeman is wrong for the right reasons in her June 26 letter regarding North Andover Town Meeting.
By changing the language of an article, the selectmen did not change the rules. They employed a common tool to change an article between the time that the warrant is printed and the meeting convenes. It happens every year.
They did it to alleviate concerns about a sale of the Stevens Estate. It was a good thing. If the change triggered a different vote threshold, so be it. Yes, the moderator failed to clearly explain this, but it was not dirty pool.
It is understandable, however, to think it was. That is because partisan nastiness is invading our town. First, there was the highly coordinated, 11th hour write-in campaign to oust Rosemary Smedile (a woman burned out of her home). Then there was the article to effectively prevent Dan Lanen from ever running again. Granted, the latter had some decent intent to prevent conflict of interest, but for many there was a strong partisan element.
Now the other side is making exaggerated claims of sneakiness. The Hatfields and McCoys are gearing up. Both sides are responsible, and the victim is civility.
The loudest jeers at Town Meeting were caused not by debate over an article, but by a procedural standoff between a selectman and the moderator.
North Andover is falling into the hyper-partisanship that is undermining our nation. We must implore our friends and neighbors who are active in these circles to stop.
Timothy Seibert
North Andover