To the editor:
I have found a way to spread some holiday cheer during a time in which we need it most.
I run a popular local mom group in Salem, with over 800 members, and this year I am organizing an “Elf Drop” for five local families who are in need of a little help with Christmas gifts for their families.
With everything going on around us — so many people losing their jobs or having to work from home and homeschool, thus feeling so isolated from others -- I thought, what better way to bring our community together than to do something positive and help some truly deserving families?
With the help of donations from several members in the mom group, we will be able to give these families a Christmas they’ll never forget.
I am writing in the hopes that others will do whatever they can to pay it forward by helping others.
We have no idea what it means to these families until we actually see and speak to them. The gratitude is overwhelming, and I’m so happy to be a Salem resident, seeing how incredibly supportive and selfless so many have been.
Happy holidays!
Christina Thomas
Salem, N.H.