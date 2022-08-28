To the editor:
It’s a privilege to write this letter in support of Pavel Payano, candidate for state Senate in the 1st Essex District.
My relationship with Pavel began as students at Lawrence’s Frost School, nearly 30 years ago. Even as a boy, Pavel possessed the characteristics of a leader: high moral character, a strong work ethic, and a desire to serve others.
Since then, I’ve watched Pavel grow into a dedicated community advocate. He constantly finds ways to give back, for instance by creating programs such as the Mill City Leadership Institute and the Greater Lawrence Young Professionals Network. The latter brings local professionals together to provide mentorship and opportunities to our youth. This initiative was my introduction to Pavel’s innate ability to unite and rally a diverse group of individuals around a common goal and need.
Over the last 12 years, as a School Committee member and recently as a city councilor at-large, Pavel has worked to narrow the achievement gap, advance environmental justice, and ensure the government is accountable to those it serves.
Pavel has dedicated his life to serving a city many had written off. If elected as the next senator, the families of Haverhill, Methuen, and Lawrence will always be seen, heard, and effectively represented.
John Rocker
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.