To the editor:
As current and former state legislators, we know what it takes to deliver tangible results for constituents. That is why we have enthusiastically and unequivocally endorsed Pavel Payano for state Senate in the 1st Essex District.
Pavel has both the professional and lived experience to get the job done, and his record of transformational public service speaks for itself. As a Lawrence School Committee member, Pavel advanced legislation that sought to narrow the achievement gap, inequities in local funding, and expanded access to higher-ed. As a city councilor-at-large, Pavel has promoted public safety initiatives, environmental justice, and advocated for greater investments in our public school system.
The son of immigrants who came to Lawrence in search of the American Dream, Pavel has seen firsthand many of the same challenges facing working families throughout the Merrimack Valley. That’s why as our next state senator, we know that he will work tirelessly on behalf of every student, senior, family, and small business in the 1st Essex District.
Haverhill, Lawrence, and Methuen deserve an honest, courageous, and dedicated representative who knows how to bring people together and deliver tangible results. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, we will have the opportunity to elect that very person in Pavel Payano – a proven leader who has committed his life to serving the region that welcomed his family 32 years ago.
Frank Moran, Andy Vargas and Juana Matias
Lawrence, Haverhill, Lawrence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.