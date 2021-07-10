To the editor:
I was pleased to read the article about the farmers’ market in Andover (and North Andover) and the efforts by many to ensure food security for local residents.
Although I have been to the market many times, I was not aware that Farmer Dave is a former Peace Corps volunteer, having served in Ecuador, and I was encouraged by his service to become a farmer and make sure that people can have access to nutritious food.
Peace Corps service overseas is just the beginning of a lifelong commitment to service, and Dave Dumaresq’s story is a true example of this.
The Peace Corps is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and we are fortunate that the entire Massachusetts congressional delegation supports this important program, a legacy of President John F. Kennedy.
Kay Berthold Frishman
Peace Corps volunteer, Uruguay, 1965-67
Andover