To the editor:
Aside from the petulance and complete lack of control or dignity demonstrated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in shredding a copy of the State of the Union following President Trump's delivery of the address on Tuesday, she again showed that she has no absolutely no regard for the institution she claims to love.
Upon reaching the rostrum, the president did not hand Pelosi her copy of the State of the Union. He handed her the copy intended for the entire House of Representatives. It was not hers to destroy.
Whether she, as has been suggested in various outlets, violated 18 U.S.C. §2071, Section 2071(a), is immaterial. The House is, or was at least intended to be, the chamber most directly representing the sovereign citizenry.
Regardless of policy differences with or her personal feelings about the current president, the speech she tore included honors for and greetings to Americans of various backgrounds, experiences and contributions to the republic.
In ripping up the House copy of the speech, she symbolically showed her indifference about those contributions, achievements and aspirations. If she could have reached him, would she have ripped the stars off of the centenarian Tuskegee Airman too?
Pelosi also showed a callous disregard for those whose lives have been shattered because of the unconstitutional and truly evil policies she advances.
Pelosi had already sullied the House by giving her assent to a demented impeachment process that broke rules and demolished precedent each step of the way.
Ripping up the House copy of the State of the Union is a perfect coda to her insane disrespect for the House and the citizenry.
Matt May
Haverhill