To the editor:
We must move now to slow climate change.
Having Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris in Washington is a start, but there is much more to be done.
The five warmest years since 1880 have all occurred since 2015. That alone should be enough to convert the disbelieving.
It can and must be done; pay attention, do your part at home, elect wise and caring officials, be a part of the solution.
We have people who know how to repair this damaged planet. They need our support.
All we have to do is care.
Gary Cardran
Haverhill