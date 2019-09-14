To the editor:
This may not be a typical letter, but my family, friends and colleagues know I speak from my heart.
I am writing because I want to encourage Methuen voters to cast their ballots for my ex-husband, Neil Perry, as their next mayor.
Neil taught English as a second language early in our marriage, before joining Raytheon. There he has applied discipline, respect, thoughtfulness and intelligence to his roles at work - and in his personal life - in a way that Methuen dearly needs.
One does not set out for marriage expecting that it will fail. For Neil and I, life took us in different directions in a way that left our own marriage untenable.
Yes, we had disagreements. But knowing Neil as I do, and for over 35 years, I can't imagine a more qualified, competent and dedicated person to serve as Methuen's next mayor.
Whether it's politics, business or, yes, marriage, it's always easy to get things done when people agree. What isn't so easy is doing the important work when you disagree.
Neil and I never let our personal differences and disagreement get in the way of our shared goals, particularly as parents.
As I look to Methuen's future, I imagine there is much disagreement on the horizon. I also know Neil is willing and able to work with anyone in order to get his hometown back on track.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, I hope Methuen’s voters will cast a vote for Neil.
Susan Perry
Bradford