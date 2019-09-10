To the editor:
I was Methuen’s city clerk for 17 years, until July 2018. I have seen from the inside, and now from the outside, how bad management and compromised integrity have jeopardized our city.
Methuen’s citizens deserve better, and we must change course before it gets even worse.
I urge them to consider joining me in voting for Neil Perry for mayor. He has the education and experience to step into the job on day one and immediately put us on a better path.
He has a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting. He is bilingual and has worked 30 years at Raytheon, where as an executive he has negotiated contracts and created and managed budgets worth millions of dollars.
He is a lifelong Methuen resident who raised his family here. He has volunteered over the years in organizations such as St. Theresa’s Girls Softball of Methuen, the Festival of Trees, the Sons of Italy and the Historical Society.
He is untainted by the scandal and mismanagement that has permeated our local government for too long now. He is the right man for the job at a critical time for our beloved Methuen.
You can learn more about Neil by going to his website, www.PerryForMayor.com.
I am asking those who are as impressed as I am to cast their votes for him, and encourage others to do the same, at the preliminary election on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Christine Touma-Conway
Methuen