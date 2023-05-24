To the editor:
I recently fired back a response to a Their View editorial criticizing horse racing. Here in the Merrimack Valley, there have been many small farms where horses were born and raised, and later ran locally — at Rockingham and Suffolk.
Those who had these horses were hands-on people, dedicated to bringing out the thoroughbred’s natural competitiveness. The tracks had many regulations that would allow the horses to compete safely, too. It was a wonderful time.
Now, a response to my letter — by an executive of PETA who lives in Virginia. Really? Has she ever been to any of these farms, or seen these beloved horses? Has she ever delivered a foal, or accompanied it to the paddock? The press seems to love fueling the flames from these groups.
Fact: Suffolk Downs was the first track to form and enforce an anti-slaughter policy.
Fact: The most famous equine retirement farm in the country, Old Friends, was started by a man — Michael Blowen — who developed his love of the thoroughbred here!
Fact: The racing industry doesn’t send horses to slaughter – individuals do.
There are unscrupulous people who make money posting pictures of slaughter-bound horses and asking for “bail.” They focus on thoroughbreds, because, being tattooed, the horses can be identified; but there are horses of all breeds heading down that road. There are dogs, cats, horses: There are humans who are behind this.
Yes, there are sometimes injuries in racing that end in euthanization, but that is because the horses are the athletes, not humans. If Larry Bird were to have jumped for a ball and landed awkwardly, twisting an ankle, everything stopped. He waited for medical attention, and the game was on hold.
But if the great Barbaro burst from the gate, was bumped slightly and put a leg down awkwardly, he would still be focused on beating the others. He would have kept running — and a sprain would become a tear, then a fracture.
If we could hit the “pause” button in racing, as in other sports, we wouldn’t see the breakdowns.
Fortunately, not all horses who are “vanned off” are fatalities. Years ago at Rockingham Park there was a big race where horses were shipped in from other tracks. One horse racing around the turn on the turf course took a bad step. The jockey, Robbie Davis, stopped the horse immediately! I don’t know how he did it, but it was like he threw out an anchor; so the horse only took another step or two.
They took the horse back to his barn by van and the vet examined him. He told me later that the X-rays showed a crack in his cannon bone. If he had run even a few more steps, that crack would have been a fracture. The horse recuperated, and the next year was back racing. That jockey had saved the day!
Yes, horses, like ourselves, are mortal. Yes, some of them die from injury; some die sent to slaughter by humans; and the lucky ones die of old age. I invite this PETA executive to view my race horses — at their retirement farm.
Susan K. Walsh
North Andover
