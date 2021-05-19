To the editor:
Although there are many things that divide us, there is one subject that we all agree upon, and that is that our dogs and cats are members of our family.
It is estimated that in 2020 pet owners spent close to $100 billion. Millions of families maintained their sanity during the pandemic through the love and affection of their pets.
Yet most pet owners are unaware how our laws value pets until one dies due to the negligence or malicious conduct of a third party. Unlike other family members, pets are considered in legal proceedings as “personal property” just like a chair, a desk or any other tangible object.
Courts only look at pets' replacement value should they die because of a person’s negligence or malicious conduct; and the replacement value is usually a few hundred dollars, unless the pet was used for breeding or was a “show” dog or cat.
We've drafted and filed what is now known as Senate Bill 1131, so that pets will no longer be treated as personal property. A list of the legislators who support our bill is on our website: www.valueourpets.com.
We encourage everyone to urge their legislators to support the bill, as we do expect some veterinarians will oppose it.
It is time that society recognizes the value of our pets as “family members” and not as just a piece of personal property.
Diane Sullivan
North Andover