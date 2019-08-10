To the editor:
New Hampshire has the highest rates of children with cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer and esophageal cancer in the nation.
On July 18, the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules met and approved the N.H. Department of Environmental Services’ rules for PFAS standards and clean drinking water. The new enforceable drinking water standards go into effect Sept. 30.
The Business and Industry Association and New Hampshire Municipal Association are working hard to undermine clean drinking water standards. Industry and landfill operators do not have the right to poison us to make money. We don’t want these toxins in our water.
We must act to prevent cancer and other chronic diseases. That industry sends their paid lobbyists to kill clean water laws is understandable, they take their profits and move to places they haven't yet polluted.
Our elected officials, though, should keep in mind that we, the people elected them, and they are beholden to us, not to corporate special interest.
Jensachim Frei
Derry