To the editor:
Janice Phillips has proven her commitment to the people of North Andover in many ways, publicly and privately.
She is exactly the person you want in your corner if your small business needs support, if a disaster occurs, or when a child needs to be fed.
She is fantastic at making connections, supporting those in need and creating opportunities that benefit our community.
For years I’ve witnessed Phillips and her family serve our town in one way or another -- through her running club, the Boy Scouts, Neighbors in Need, countless food drives, bottle drives and fundraisers.
During the gas disaster, as our families were displaced, she helped organize efforts to go door to door to check on neighbors and friends. That’s someone I want representing North Andover.
As an executive team member of our popular farmers market, Phillips has supported the revitalization of our downtown area and ignited a fire of volunteers and their families.
The market is no small feat. It’s an impressive weekly achievement that has created a path to downtown Smolak hayrides, the Artisan Market and the Veterans Food Security Program.
She’s the person you reach out to when you want to know what you’ve missed at a Select Board meeting, or if you need to know what time a Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for, and what public access channel it’s on.
She’s knowledgeable. She’s informed. She’s proven that she makes thoughtful decisions.
She is perfect for a seat on the Select Board.
I hope my fellow residents will join me in voting for Janice Phillips on March 30.
Kathleen Lyons Stagno
North Andover