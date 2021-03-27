To the editor:
I have had the privilege of knowing Janice Phillips for many years. I have always been impressed with her and her dedication to this town.
Through my organization, the Kindness Collaborative, Phillips has volunteered her time and resources to help us to appreciate healthcare workers on the front lines. She also stepped up to help others in our neighborhood during the Columbia Gas crisis.
Phillips and I met through our work in the artisan market and farmers market in town. These events have helped to revitalize the downtown areas as well as support local businesses.
In addition, she has always been first to volunteer in our schools as leader of the PTO.
Phillips is the kind of compassionate leader this town needs. I hope your readers join me in supporting Janice Phillips for Select Board on March 30.
Darcie Nuttall
North Andover