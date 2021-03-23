To the editor:
I know Janice Phillips as a leader, a tireless volunteer but, above all, as a loyal friend.
For over a decade we have shared personal celebrations and adventures, and have stood side by side working to help our neighbors in times of crisis.
She is one of the people I go to first when I need something done. Her years of service to North Andover have given her a deep understanding of the character of our community, our greatest needs and the hearts of our people.
Phillips is a listener first and a thoughtful planner. Once her objective is clear, her commitment to delivering for the people who depend on her is unstoppable.
North Andover is an amazing community, but we understand that there is still work to be done to make us a more inclusive community — one that welcomes all voices, and values the contributions of every person.
There is no one more capable of moving us forward, or who could do so with more passion and determination than Janice Phillips. I trust her to serve my hometown with her whole heart.
For years she has worked to champion and embody North Andover’s strengths, and she has proven her courage to roll up her sleeves and address its weaknesses. She is the leader I want on our side as we make choices for our town’s future.
I hope your readers will join me in voting for her on Tuesday, March 30.
Christina Minicucci
North Andover