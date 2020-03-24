To the editor:
I’ve known Helen Pickard for years and will be voting for her for North Andover School Committee. Having previously served on the School Committee for nine years, I’m impressed with Pickard taking on the challenges and responsibilities of our public schools, our students and their families.
She’s energetic, engaged, thoughtful, inclusive and respectful.
Pickard’s breadth and depth of experience serve her well on the School Committee. Her years of volunteering from kindergarten to high school, starting in 2002, have shown her what students and schools need.
She’s been a high school teacher and is currently an educational administrator. She’s an active working team member of the district’s Health Advisory Council and the Building Respectful Communities committee, and is the representative to CREST, a special education collaborative.
She continues to be a strong and thoughtful advocate for reduced class size, more funding for education, and more equitable and rewarding academic opportunities for our students.
She’s very open to listening to other people’s views and ideas, and finding ways to move forward. She’s always looking for fair and practical approaches to improve educational outcomes for our students.
Helen Pickard understands the needs and potential of our school system. She is a level headed, collaborative decision-maker who will get things done by being respectful, thoughtful and mindful of other people’s views, while continuing to focus on our students, their needs and their achievements.
I hope your readers will join me in voting for Helen Pickard for School Committee.
Stan Limpert
North Andover