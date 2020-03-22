To the editor:
As a parent to two successful North Andover graduates, with two current students, I expect our schools to continue improvements, and I trust Helen Pickard as a School Committee member to drive those improvements.
I met her in 2004 when we were parent volunteers at Family Cooperative Preschool. We then worked extensively for six years as volunteers at North Andover High School. She and I served together on the board of the North Andover Music Association, in support of our award winning music programs. In addition, she volunteered for the VEX Robotics tournaments, which I run, the Cosmos Club, Understanding Our Differences, Support Our Seniors and the Parent Advisory Council. I know her and her family well.
I often seek out Pickard’s perspective and knowledge. She holds high expectations for administration, educators and students through rigorous curriculum, schedules and staffing that provide diverse program offerings, and academic challenge to meet the broad range of student interests and abilities.
She will work toward reduced class size at North Andover Middle School. She is committed to student achievement as the focus of her responsibility on our School Committee.
North Andover is most successful when we work together. As a fiscal conservative, I applaud the transparency of the School Committee; I know there is no waste in our system.
Like me, Pickard advocates for adequate budgets that meet the needs of all students in our public schools.
I ask your readers to join me in voting to re-elect Helen Pickard. In doing so we make a community commitment to school improvement.
Kim Hearst
North Andover