To the editor:
I fully endorse incumbent Helen Pickard for School Committee in North Andover.
During the past two years, I’ve asked her questions related to the budget and funding for school expansion. While I am impressed with her thoughtful responses, I also appreciate the time she takes to understand my concerns. I know that with her remaining on the committee, decisions will benefit not only the students currently in our school system but future students as well.
As a North Andover resident with a 4-year-old, I look at leaders on the School Committee as fellow residents who will most impact the planning and funding for my child’s K-12 education.
I also reached out to Pickard to understand her personal opinion and thoughts on town issues that the School Committee was not voting on. She is invested in our children’s well-being, and I am impressed by her knowledge and understanding of the community impact as it relates to the future of our children.
Given these unprecedented times, I continue to look forward to Helen Pickard’s leadership and experience on the School Committee.
Kelly Cormier
North Andover