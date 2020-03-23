To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for the reelection of Helen Pickard and Holly Vietzke-Lynch to the North Andover School Committee.
While serving alongside them for the past three years, I have seen firsthand their commitment to their positions on the committee and various subcommittees.
They have been involved in developing the district’s strategic plan to reduce class sizes at all levels, improve programming to develop the whole student, and provide the training and resources teachers need to support and prepare all students for opportunities beyond their pre-K through 12 education.
I would like to see Pickard and Vietzke-Lynch continue serving on the committee for the next three years as we continue pursuing these goals.
For several years, I have enjoyed volunteering alongside Pickard and Vietzke-Lynch at all levels of our school system. I’ve seen them running Understanding Our Differences activities, cheering for athletes and performers, coaching young players, reading to students and opening carrot packages at lunches.
Each of them is approachable and available to engage with our students as well as all citizens of our town. Their time in our schools with our students and teachers across the district provides information, raises questions and informs discussions that help them to best serve our community during School Committee meetings.
I’ve found them to be thoughtful, thorough advocates for the students, families and teachers of the North Andover public schools. I ask that your readers join me in supporting their continued service on the School Committee.
Amy Mabley
North Andover