To the editor:
I’m excited that Pam Pietrowski is running for North Andover School Committee. I have known her for many years. I volunteered alongside her for the Girl Scouts, and she served as the assistant coach of my daughter’s North Andover Booster Club softball team.
Given her background, I think Pietrowski would be a fantastic advocate for our students and schools.
She is a mom of three, with her two oldest at North Andover High School and her youngest in fourth grade at Atkinson School. She possesses first hand knowledge and understanding of what students experience throughout all the levels within the North Andover Public Schools.
In addition to being a long-time North Andover schools parent, Pietrowski has 20 years of experience working in public and private education, including the last several years as an English as a second language teacher in Haverhill.
With North Andover, like communities across the country, facing challenges due to COVID-19, I feel strongly that her personal and professional perspectives will help our leaders make thoughtful and informed decisions.
She understands the anxieties that parents, teachers and students are feeling. She believes in strong and consistent communication from decision-makers, and I know she will be a breath of fresh air in our community.
Pam Pietrowski has got one of my two votes for North Andover School Committee on March 30.
Andrea West
North Andover