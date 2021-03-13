To the editor:
Today I write in support of Pam Pietrowski for North Andover School Committee.
I’ve known her name around town through our children’s common sports and activities. When I found out that she, as an educator, was passionate about the future of our schools, I wanted to learn more.
I was a teacher for almost 15 years and know that the person who fills the School Committee seat needs to know the educational system inside and out.
Pietrowski will always be an advocate for the best for our children. I know how seriously educators take this role.
Advocacy is second nature to her, as she is someone who works for the best for her students every day in her classroom.
I think we all recognize that running for School Committee is not just for people who want to see change happen. We need someone who knows what children have been through. We need someone who can fill a seat on the committee who knows how to thoughtfully and effectively communicate with the administrators, teachers and parents in our community.
Pietrowski is willing to ask the difficult questions that will drive our schools’ success. She is not willing to accept a mediocre approach with a school system that has tremendous potential in the coming years.
Her willingness to communicate openly and advocate for all children, not just some, and all families, is what I admire.
I hope your readers will join me on March 30 in voting for Pam Pietrowski.
Jaime Todd
North Andover