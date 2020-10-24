To the editor:
I enthusiastically endorse Luisa Piette to be one of our state representatives from Londonderry. I encourage your readers to vote for her by Nov. 3. She will represent us diligently and capably in Concord.
Piette has a wealth of experience working for both the U.S. government and the private sector in journalism and public relations, both in the U.S. and abroad. She holds a bachelor's in government and a master’s degree in law.
She has experience in public speaking and presentations. Just as important, she is sociable and outgoing.
She is open to working with every stripe of person. She is a well qualified, serious person who has the perfect demeanor and exceptional experience to represent us admirably in Concord.
Moreover, she has a positive and professional demeanor.
I am a longtime Londonderry resident and a small business owner. I have known Piette since she moved to our town.
Since moving here, she has stepped out to volunteer and become active in town, making many friends. I have seen up close her strength of character and her commitment to our community.
Piette can give the state representative position the time it requires and would handle it with the importance it merits. She will be on our side.
We need new and younger faces in Concord. I urge everyone to vote for Luisa Piette.
Marilyn Hoffman
Londonderry