To the editor:
Every year the Plaistow Lions Club plans, budgets and executes projects to benefit our community. We get the credit for accomplishing these projects, but without the help of the community, our goals could not be met.
The Lions Club was scheduled to have an appreciation night this spring but COVID-19 changed all that.
We would like to reach out and say thanks to: Steve and Michelle Curran; Paulie Johnson; Rella Bartlett; Leanne Brandolini of Methuen Construction; JNR Roofing; nurse Kate Sherman DeRoche; Lori Sadewicz; Betty Vitale; Walmart; the Timberlane Owls Nest students - Kendall Morrill, Anna Alberti, Emily Alberti and Cooper Kelly; William Shea of Advanced Building Systems; Dave Hansbury of Hills Insurance Agency; Carmen Maglia of Insurance Solutions; Pete’s Sewer Service; Bob Worden of Pinnacle Physical Therapy; Plaistow Auto Sales; Plaistow Commons Plaza; Skip’s Garage; Tobey Merrill Insurance; Tru Form Precision Manufacturing; USA Storage; Sanborn’s Fine Candies; Cumberland Farms; Supercuts; Pulsar Alarms; Early Bird Café; Kelly Graphics; Terra Farms; The Rock Church; and Carli Mallette.
We would also like to thank the people who helped out with the COVID-19 backpack program: Jennifer Bird; Jen Bisono; Fran Allen; Christine Collins; Jacki Freeman; Shauna Manthorn; John Maniella; Sharon Bilodeau; Laura Dolloff; Peter Bealo; Donna Lamprey; and Rev. Aaron Goodro and First Baptist Church.
Thank you to the community who donated to our food drives and gave money for our white cane days. Thank you to those individuals who participated in the Santa fund, Thanksgiving baskets, Easter baskets and the people who gave money just because they wanted to help.
All money received from the public goes back out 100% to the cause that it was intended to support.
On behalf of the Plaistow Lions, I hope they will accept our sincere appreciation.
Dick Lemieux
Plaistow