To the editor:
The recent announcement of Parkland Medical Center expanding to the Plaistow community will bring emergency care close to home for local residents. Emergencies can happen any place, and at any time. Every second counts in an emergency and the proximity of a patient to emergency care can result in the difference in saving a life.
I applaud the Plaistow Planning Board’s decision to approve building the new emergency room and expand local access to emergency medical care for those who live and work in Plaistow and nearby communities.
It’s encouraging to see Parkland Medical Center and community leaders are investing in our community and finding solutions to meet the patient care needs in Southern New Hampshire.
Chris Knutsen, fire chief
Plaistow
