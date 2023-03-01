To the editor:
"Weirdos, freaks, insurrectionists" (Joe Scarborough, MSNBC): If that's what the Republican Party wants they have them in spades in the form of Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert, Lindsay Graham, Paul Gosar and Donald Trump. The list could continue but there is a small representation of election deniers who also would prefer an authoritarian president in the White House.
How could someone who believes in "Jewish Space Lasers" (Green) be taken seriously in Congress? Yet, she's basically in charge of the House of Representatives, thanks to Kevin McCarthy.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.