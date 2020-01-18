To the editor:
The preamble of the U.S. Constitution commits every American generation to the cause of perfecting our union. The members of the Massachusetts Association for Professional Law Enforcement have chosen the improvement of our nation’s police service as their contribution to this effort.
Comprised of current, former and retired police officers, and criminal justice educators, MAPLE’s aim is to increase public support for policing by improving quality and effectiveness.
Pursuant to this it has established its reform agenda as follows:
1. A statewide authority to guide and enforce standards of police conduct and training. This certification would include the certification of police officers;
2. A minimum requirement of an associate’s degree, for police candidates, with a core concentration in criminal justice, to ensure that they are prepared to deal with the increasingly complex nature of police work;
3. Adequate funding for the Municipal Police Training Council, the agency primarily responsible for training municipal police officers;
4. A mental health and stress reduction program for police officers, with 24/7 availability; and
5. A blue-ribbon commission to review the Massachusetts State Police.
As Americans we pride ourselves as living in a nation of laws. The collective experience of our members has thoughts us that the law will never be respected until those who enforce it are.
The agenda outlined above, in our judgement, is the best road map toward that goal.
Dennis Galvin
President
Massachusetts Association for Professional Law Enforcement
Westford