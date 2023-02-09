To the editor:
Doug Griffin is one of the most courageous advocates fighting addiction. Ever since he, and his equally courageous wife, Pam, lost their 20-year-old daughter Courtney they have been at the forefront.
I know Doug was honored to be invited to President Biden’s State of the Union address, and of course we are pleased that the president recognized him for what he has been through.
Here’s my problem: The president, like a majority of other politicians, just don’t get it. Sure you want to stop the production of fentanyl. But everyone talks about that because they think that’s the main cure. It’s not.
Addiction has to be attacked from numerous angles. More resources and responsible spending should go to education, treatment and prevention.
Doug is a good man, but in all honesty I guess I am not as patient as he is. Maybe I’m getting too old and cranky. If the truth be told, all of these know-it-all politicians would get in a room with advocates like Doug to explain to them and give them a plan on how the money would get the most bang for the buck.
I know stopping fentanyl grabs all the headlines, but remember drug addiction is a business of supply and demand. Cut the demand and the supply will diminish.
Doug has been working for a lot of years. Why not take advantage of what he has learned?
Phil Lahey
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.