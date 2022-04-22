To the editor:
President Joe Biden announced a plan March 31 to release roughly one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months to reduce energy and gas prices. This is his second release of oil reserves to combat gas prices. He is not planning to blackmail America into buying electric cars.
The global crisis is not political. Louisiana, which Trump won 59% to 40%, and California, which Biden won 63% to 34%, have been its biggest victims.
Ninety seven percent of scientists worldwide agree humans cause global warming, according to Forbes magazine. Billion-dollar climate-related disasters have more than quadrupled in number from the 1980s to the 2010s, climate.gov/media reports. Renewable energy is cheaper than fossil fuel energy, ourworldindata.org, reports.
Until Biden, fossil fuels cornered 70% to 80% of energy subsidies, which is why they have appeared to be cheaper until now. Those subsidies have been paid by taxpayers whose children will suffer the consequences of increased climate chaos. Renewable energy will control the upward spiral of disasters.
I do not own stock in renewable energy. I am an unenrolled registered voter.
I believe we will thrive or suffer together as a species. If politics continue to divide us on life-and-death issues like COVID-19 and the climate crisis, our children will not enjoy the health, quality of life or longevity that we take for granted.
Barry Rosenberg
Westford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.