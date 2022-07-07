To the editor:
The Boston Pops 4th of July celebration on TV was spectacular. Good to see it back on the airwaves. The music was stimulating, refreshing and inspiring. This is the America we grew up with.
As cameras scanned the crowd, it was heartwarming to see people of all races, skin of all colors, singing and dancing together. This is the country we really are. I’m not saying there are no problems, but most people want to live in peace and enjoy the life and freedoms we share.
Singer Heather Headly said something that still bothers me today. She was happy to be singing a song that was the Black National Anthem.
I thought to myself, “Ms Headly, we are not two nations with two anthems. We are one nation -- Black, white, red, yellow and every shade of brown imaginable -- under God. Please do not separate us as this remark suggests.
When we stand together, as we did tonight, singing and dancing, we show that, even though there are those who would try to separate us, we stand and sing together as one.
Beverly Eskel
Methuen
