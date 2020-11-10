To the editor:
While I will admit to being disappointed in the results of the presidential election, I wish Joe Biden and his administration success in leading the greatest nation in the world to continued peace and prosperity.
With that being said, my hope is that the new administration doesn’t undermine the achievements, both historically and practical, that have been realized in the past four years.
The list is too long to articulate, but some of those achievements include: a new collaborative peace in the Middle East; financial restraints on China, North Korea and Iran; historical U.S. financial gains and low unemployment for all Americans; energy independence; repositioning the U.S. as a military force.
And o the list goes on, notwithstanding the impacts of the COVID-19 that ordinated in China and its impacts to the World.
While I wish for nothing but the best for our country over the next four years, I would ask you to make an indelible mark in your memory of your life’s state today -- financially, socially and environmentally, as well as your general wellbeing.
Let’s hope we are all smiling four years from now.
We, as a people, must be ever vigilant if we sense our constitutional liberties being threatened by those who seek to undermine our bedrock of democracy with a "socialistic" agenda and respond accordingly.
While I pray for unity over the transition and for the next four years, it is with an eye wide open.
Ed Oelerich
Bradford