To the editor:
The Sept. 13, 2018, explosions and aftermath exposed profound weaknesses in our community’s resiliency.
We already knew families and emergency services struggled to cope after a structure fire, but the enormity of the gas disaster showed that it’s time to change how we respond.
In helping gas disaster victims restore their lives, we learned a few lessons:
- Few individuals or families had prepared for a disaster, or even knew how to do so. Emergency kits – “go bags” with basic supplies and documents – were non-existent.
- Tenants falsely believe renter’s insurance is unaffordable or incorrectly assume their landlord’s property insurance covers their possessions.
- Renters and homeowners are often unaware of potentially dangerous conditions in their homes – hazards that hindered gas restoration efforts. Many were unaware of even basic safety precautions, such as having smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council is distributing emergency bags to educate the public about the importance of disaster preparation.
We are also launching the Healthy Homes Initiative, with trained staff observing living conditions, with clients’ permission, and addressing any safety issues.
We also support the education campaign by Heal Lawrence on the importance of renter’s insurance. In case of a disaster, renter’s insurance can provide critical help.
To really make a difference, renter’s insurance should be required much the same way our state has required health insurance.
Evelyn Friedman
Executive Director
Greater Lawrence Community Action Council Inc.