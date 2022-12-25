Open letter to Andover residents:
As I remind my civics and news literacy students that our town’s annual budget process is set to begin in January, I thought it might be useful to share that reminder with the general public. This is the time when our elected officials sort out how our tax money will be spent in the coming fiscal year. It is also when citizens can provide input and offer feedback on the proposals our town boards will ultimately put forward to voters for their approval at Andover’s annual town meeting in the spring.
Many folks believe that it is at Town Meeting where the details of these proposals are hashed out. That isn’t exactly the case. Think of these early months as the “committee work” that legislatures do before they send a bill to the entire body for a “floor vote.”
In Andover’s case, Town Meeting is that floor vote. These months of committee work are for gathering information, listening to public input, debating, discussing, compromising and, coming up with a final budget. If you would like to let your thoughts be known regarding Andover’s town or school budgets, this is the time to speak up.
Where can one go to voice ideas and opinions on the town’s budget? Andover’s School Committee, Select Board and Finance Committee (or Fin Com) meetings are all open to the public. Attending meetings of any of these groups will give you the opportunity to comment on budget concerns. The links below provide information regarding dates and times of meetings for each of these groups:
- School Committee: https://www.aps1.net/421/School-Committee
- Select Board: https://andoverma.gov/286/Select-Board
- Fin Com: https://andoverma.gov/373/Finance-Committee
Each of the sites above will have information about when and where those meetings will be, as well as ways to contact these boards if you have any questions. If you are not able to get to these meetings in person, they are streamed on Andover TV which can be accessed at https://andovertv.org/livestreams. During the months of budget preparation, these three groups will also meet in what are called tri-board meetings, the dates of which will appear on those same sites.
I am encouraging my students to attend these meetings so they have a better understanding of how their town government works. I am also hoping this will help establish a habit of engagement in their future communities.
I am encouraging all registered voters of Andover to attend these meetings not only for the opportunity to contribute at the beginning and throughout the budget process, but also so they can be prepared to make a well-informed decision on the budget when Town Meeting comes around.
Mary Robb
Andover
