To the Editor:
I’m often asked about my work in hospice, which many people misunderstand if they’re aware of it at all. Like my colleagues, I’m passionate about my work and we continuously try to help educate patients, families, and other health care professionals about the benefits of hospice.
Recently this discussion was brought to the forefront by the decision of President Jimmy Carter to enter hospice. Our thoughts are with him and his family, and we would like to help our community better understand what entering hospice care means.
Hospice focuses on caring, not curing. The goal is to make the time a person has left as comfortable and meaningful as possible. For some, that may end the taxing cycle of repeated hospitalizations. Others may want an improved quality of life because aggressive treatments aren’t working.
People often say they wished they’d started hospice earlier. We hear this all the time. Hospice has been found to provide the greatest benefit and end-of-life patient satisfaction the earlier it is initiated. A person is eligible for hospice when it is expected they have six months or less to live.
Hospice is not giving up. It doesn’t hasten death and it’s not for the last few days of life. As a society, we are so hesitant to talk about the end of life, but it’s such an important conversation. I encourage every family to discuss their needs and wishes in advance. Your wishes can only be honored if they are known.
Rebecca Kix
Windham
