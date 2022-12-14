To the editor:
President Biden is old, so old that he remembers the formation of NATO, the purpose of NATO, as well as the success of NATO in preventing European land-based wars.
There were much easier targets for Russia’s aggressive expansion goals, but Ukraine was chosen and smaller European nations were passed over because of their membership in NATO. President Biden brought the coalition together reasserting the American leadership role in world affairs and convincing other nations to send military aid and participate in economic sanctions.
The absence of a NATO equivalent during the 1930s allowed Hitler to run through one country after another, eventually leading to a catastrophic world war in which 60 million people were killed. American support for Ukraine comes at a cost; disruption of supply chains, increased difficulty in getting inflation under control, and increased military spending affecting our ability to balance our domestic budget at home.
The America First movement is nothing more than a desire for isolation, relying on America’s geographic location surrounded by two oceans to protect us. Our geography didn’t help at Pearl Harbor or on 9/11.
America should be grateful we have a President who understands global foreign affairs and how to protect our security. Military assistance to Ukraine must continue until Putin backs down, and must take precedence over the cries for balancing the budget.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
