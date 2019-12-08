To the editor:
As a former U.S. Navy enlisted and officer, I am highly concerned with the interference by the commander in charge of White House chaos in Navy matters.
The commander in charge of White House chaos overruled the Navy's decision to demote a Navy Seal, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a dead detainee.
President Trump's rationale was that he was standing up for our military.
He also overruled the peer review ordered by Rear Adm. Collin Green, head of the Navy Seals, and by doing so undermined the Navy's chain of command and adversely impacted discipline within the Navy. The peer review would have been conducted by senior Navy enlisted personnel.
The commander in charge of White House chaos, who knows nothing about our military, might have Navy personnel in command second guessing their authority, which could be detrimental to Naval operations in the world and could adversely impact our national security.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry