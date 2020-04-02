To the editor:
Who would you rather have your back in a crisis: Martin Luther King Jr.; Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt or Dwight Eisenhower; or President Donald Trump?
Who could you count on to empathize with your sick family? Trump or President John F. Kennedy?
Who could bring us out of despair with oratorical skills to uplift us? Trump or President Barack Obama?
Who would you rather pray with, Trump or Mother Teresa?
What a woeful man is Trump. He’s unable to inspire confidence, unable to empathize with the downtrodden, unable intellectually to grasp this critical moment in history, and most of all, unable to put the health and safety of Americans first.
Were we all hearing things, or did Trump and his echo chamber on Fox News claim in February that this viral outbreak was a “hoax” designed to ensure his downfall?
Was our imagination when his loyal patriotic xenophobe, Rush Limbaugh, said it was no worse than a common cold?
Our minds surely must be failing us since Trump changed his stripes in March and started listening to Drs. Deborah Brix and Anthony Fauci, both experts who stood aside him on his sudden weekly addresses. Sadly, Trump is turning those addresses into televised rallies. Then, at March's end, the real Trump was stepping up and saying it was time to reopen for business because business is America.
Never in our lifetimes will we again see someone so unable to lead. Trump is a comedy show, one which brings guffaws when I see him loose his temper when a reporter simply asks, "What can you say to the millions of Americans who are scared?"
Imagine if he’d said: “I ask all of you to remain patient, to know that this will not last forever, that we have had to sacrifice before. I realize it is hard to stop activities you are used to. But in the words of a great leader and American, ‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.’
Instead, he ranted, "Stupid question.”
Now we watch as thousands upon thousands start getting sick, and overwhelming our hospitals.
Trump must go. Republican politicians will go down with him. Had not the Democratic House stood up, the coronavirus relief package would not have benefited those of us who need the income the most.
If you feel as disgusted as I do, make sure you speak up in November and elect people who will look out for your health care, your family, your child's education and your peace of mind. We cannot have another four years of the anxiety that Trump and his minions sow.
Michael Veves
Havehill