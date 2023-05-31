To the editor:
You can see which days members of the U.S. House of Representatives are scheduled to be in Washington at work by looking at their congressional calendar, which is posted by the House majority leader. This year they are scheduled to work 113 days in D.C. They take off all of August.
There are approximately 260 weekdays in a year. Ten of them are federal holidays. They are at work less than half the year and you, the taxpayer, pay to fly them home after any week they work.
I bring this up because House Republicans threatened to make the country default on its debts if President Biden did not agree to kick the poor off the food stamp program if they did not work at least 80 hours in a month.
Eight hours a day times 113 days is 904 hours. Eighty hours a month times 12 months is 960 hours. The GOP is insisting the poor work more than they do.
If the GOP really cared about deficits, they would fire half of Congress and tell those remaining to work a full year for a full paycheck and not insist on starving the poor.
Walter Hamilton
Portsmouth, N.H.
