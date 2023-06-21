To the editor:
Thank you for the powerful Sunday editorial in defense of LGBTQ+ Americans (“When Pride Month ends, the work must carry on,” June 18).
Our community is confronting some of the most serious, well-organized, and well-funded legal and political threats to our freedoms that we have ever faced. Not even during the darkest days of the AIDS epidemic were the threats as well coordinated and sophisticated as they are today.
What people need to realize is these threats are not limited to the United States.
Many of the U.S.-based, right-wing, political and religious groups behind the hundreds of proposed anti-LGBT laws currently making their way through statehouses around the country are the same ones involved in similar efforts abroad.
Far-right groups like the Family Research Council, Focus on the Family, Turning Point, USA, the DeVos Family Foundation, the Bradley and Olin Foundations, and many wealthy, right-wing individuals and politicians are spending millions of dollars on anti-LGBT initiatives and campaigns in dozens of countries around the globe, from Uganda to El Salvador, and many places in between.
The Ugandan parliament – working with ultra-conservative religious leaders with ties to U.S.-based Christian fundamentalists, right-wing politicians, private citizens, and groups like those named above — recently passed a law that calls for the execution of gay men and lesbians in certain circumstances. Additionally, if a friend or family member of an LGBT Ugandan fails to report their LGBT friend or family member to the authorities he or she could face up to 20 years in prison.
In El Salvador, the young, right-wing, charismatic president, Nayib Bukele (who describes himself on social media as “... the world’s coolest dictator ...”) is working with numerous U.S.-based far-right groups not only to roll back the social and legal progress LGBT Salvadorans have made in recent years, but also the rights of women to make their own reproductive health-care decisions.
These people are looking to deny other people their rights and freedoms because of their own sense of moral and religious superiority. And they have global reach. They also have very deep pockets. They have built a highly sophisticated political and fundraising infrastructure that poses serious threats to anyone they deem as being among the undeserving and unworthy “others.”
The editorial was right. The struggle to protect the rights of LGBT people, whether here in the U.S. or in Uganda , will continue long after Pride Month has passed.
People cannot afford to grow complacent or silent. Today, silence really is the voice of complicity.
Michael Cook
Gloucester
