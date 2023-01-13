To the editor:
I was glad to see Congressman Seth Moulton visiting Beverly’s Hall-Whittaker Bridge, one of over 600 bridges in the state deemed “structurally deficient.”
“We say we’re the most powerful country in the world, and yet it takes a decade to replace a bridge that’s 150 feet long? That’s shameful,” he said at a press conference.
I agree.
Rep. Moulton is on the armed services committee. He has embraced the 2023 “defense” budget of over $850 billion. The U.S. military has roughly 750 bases overseas and over 450 bases in the states.
China has one overseas base. If the U.S. military were a country it would rank ahead of Denmark, Sweden or Portugal in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, at around 51 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year.
In addition to our 700,000 civilian employees, we have a standing military of over 1 million plus reserves and National Guard. What a drain on the talents and contributions of our citizenry!
Perhaps Rep. Moulton should consider our bloated and overspread military when he wonders why we can’t build a bridge in Beverly. The Bible says, “Beat your swords into ploughshares.” My gnostic Bible says, “Beat your warships into bridges.”
Peter Willwerth
Beverly
